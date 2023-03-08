Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade falls 0.7 per cent at March 7 auction

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 9 2023 - 9:00am
Global dairy prices fail to rally in response to Chinese reopening

Global dairy prices have failed to rally in response to the reopening of the Chinese economy after last year's removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

