Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia warns milk prices under pressure, despite consumer support

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy products are bought by 97 per cent of Australians. Picture by pilipphoto/Shutterstock

Australian consumers ongoing love of dairy is helping underpin farmgate milk prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.