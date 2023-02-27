Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian dairy growth underpinned by greater China markets

Updated February 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Drinking Milk Markets: from Loss Leader to Improving Performer author, Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey. Picture supplied.

The liquid drinking milk market remains of key importance to Australia's dairy sector despite dwindling milk consumption rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.