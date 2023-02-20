Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy can't shrink to success: Australian Dairy Conference told

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
February 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Spencer and Jo Bills discuss the big shocks impacting Australian dairy production in the last two decades. Picture by Carlene Dowie

The Australian dairy industry can't shrink its way to success, the Australian Dairy Conference in Hobart was told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.