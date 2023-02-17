Farm Online
Cheese name changes raise ire of Tasmania's peak farming body

By Andrew Miller
February 17 2023 - 12:00pm
While concerns are being raised by some cheesemakers about the European Union's Geographical Indications, Glen Bisognin and partner Kaye Courtney, Bassine Speciality Cheeses, Bass, are looking ahead. Picture by Andrew Mller.

Victorian and Tasmanian cheese producers say the renaming of certain products as requested by the European Union will make it harder for consumers to understand what they are buying, and cost millions in rebranding and marketing efforts.

