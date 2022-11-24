The 1300 food, wine and spirit names EU wants to copyright in trade deal

THE European Union has put forward a list of almost 1300 product names it wants protected under the new trade deal being negotiated with Australia.
If agreed to, the extensive list of geographical indications (GIs) could drastically change how the weekend wine and cheese platter looks, but consumers are unlikely to notice a difference in their weekly shop.
The GIs would restrict products from using certain names unless they are produced within the corresponding European region, and have been point of contention in the free trade agreement negotiation between Australia and the EU for several years.
The list of GIs includes 166 food products, including several well-known cheeses, such as feta, Beaufort, Gorgonzola, Gruyere and Roquefort.
READ MORE: Basin plan poised to fall up to 315GL short
More than 230 spirits are named, including Cognac, grappa and sherry, along with nearly 900 wines, including Burgundy, port and champagne - although many are already protected under a separate agreement EU-Australia wine agreement.
There are several GIs that EU will allow to use part of the name - for example "Camembert de Normandie" would be protected, but "Camembert" is not. Other examples include brie, Parmesan, mozzarella and prosciutto.
Australia's $205-million Prosecco sector has urged the government to push back on the EUs demands to protect the wine's geographic region, which the industry says was being done under false pretences.
The wine is named after the grape, which also shares its name with the town where it originated. In 2009, the EU changed the name of the grape to Glera, paving the way for it to seek GI protection for the Prosecco region.
Otto Dal Zotto planted the first Prosecco vine in Australia in 1999. To him, the thought of calling the wine anything other than Prosecco is sacrilege.
"We don't want to be used as a bargaining chip at the last minute," Mr Dal Zotto said.
He warned if Australia caved in to the EU's Prosecco demand, other iconic wines would follow.
"Soon they'll say Sangviose can only come from Tuscany, Pinot grigio can only come from Italy and Riesling only comes from Germany," Mr Dal Zotto said.
Mr Dal Zotto may well be right - DFAT does anticipate the EU "will seek a process to apply for new GI names after the FTA has concluded, just as it has a right to do for wines under the Wine Agreement".
Independent Indi MP Helen Haines led a delegation of Victorian winemakers from King Valley - where more than half of Australia's Prosecco is produced - to met with Trade Minister Don Farrell.
"If Geographic Indication was granted on Prosecco as part of the FTA it would have a devastating impact on grape growers and wine makers in the King Valley and across Australia," Ms Haines said.
The diary industry raised concerns feta and hallomi, the later of which appears to have been removed from the list.
New Zealand agreed to a list of more than 2200 GIs in its recent FTA with the EU.
Australia is yet to decide whether to propose its own list of GIs.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.