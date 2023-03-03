Farm Online
Australian milk production falls as global milk production recovers

By Carlene Dowie
March 4 2023 - 9:30am
Dairy production lifted 6.2 per cent in Tasmania in January. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Milk production growth around the world is gaining momentum, but Australia production remains in the doldrums.

