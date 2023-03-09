Farm Online
Home/Politics

National Reconstruction Fund closer with Labor, Greens deal

By Paul Osborne, Andrew Brown and Tess Ikonomou
March 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Bandt says it is important to ensure the reconstruction funds are used appropriately. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Labor's signature reconstruction fund has passed the lower house and is expected to clear the Senate after the government struck a deal with the Greens to ensure it does not support coal and gas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.