Abattoirs have fine-tuned adding more value per worker: ABARES

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 10 2023 - 6:30am
Despite the big decline through the onset of the global pandemic, the number of meat processing workers has recently rebounded strongly, analysis from ABARES shows.

THE number of meatworkers on the job has rebounded strongly since the doldrums of COVID-19 and is in fact now higher than it was in the early 2000s, boosted by an influx of Pacific Islander people, analysis from senior government agriculture economists shows.

