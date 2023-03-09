A Wilksch family has sold their large landholding in the Mid North of South Australia to shift their farm focus to the South East.
After four generations on this land, a total of $2,525,000 was paid at auction today for their two farms up for sale in the Robertstown district.
At that price, the ground sold for an average $977 per acre across the two properties.
Wilkschs and Moseys farms were sold at auction by Ray White Rural at the Robertstown Peace Hall.
The property comprises 261ha (646 acres) of gently undulating arable farming land of mostly red/brown clay loam soil types.
The farm is fenced into six main paddocks and the fencing is considered to be fair to good condition.
Bidding started at $1 million and steadily climbed to the successful selling price of $1,525,000 for an average $2361 per acre.
Improvements included a two-stand shearing shed, basic sheep handling yards, a hay shed and implement shed.
The second sale was for the big home block, Wilkschs, which takes in 7801ha (1930 acres) with about 610ha (1507 acres) of arable land which has been cropped in the past for both cereals and fodder crops.
Soils on this farm are mostly red/brown loam with some limestone outcrops.
Bidding was more subdued for the second block with an opening vendor's bid of $900,000 and a bid from the floor of $925,000 before negotiations began to reach the $1 million selling price.
At that final amount, the land was sold for $518 per acre.
The farm is well watered by SA mains and a number of seasonal dams.
The farm sale also included a spacious four-bedroom family home and a three-bedroom shearers quarters.
Improvements include three Implement/hay sheds, workshop, bulk super storage, a three-stand shearing shed, K-rail sheep yards with drafting race, steel cattle yards and crush.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
