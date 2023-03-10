Farm Online
All ag eyes on overseas green demands: Metcalfe at Outlook

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
March 10 2023 - 1:00pm
The secretary of the Department of Agriculture Andrew Metcalfe speaking at Outlook 2023 in Canberra this week.

AUSTRALIA shares the same commitment to reducing agriculture's impacts on the environment as many of the countries now putting in place 'green deal' trade requirements, however the way our farmers get there will have to be different.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

