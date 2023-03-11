Australia's best dairy and cheese products were announced at the 2023 Australian Grand Dairy Awards in Melbourne this month.
Two Queensland producers snared the top awards - for the Grand Champion Dairy Product and Grand Champion Cheese.
Sunnybank, Qld, producer Milani Minus Eight Degrees took home the title of Grand Champion Dairy for its Crème Brulée Gelato.
Woombye Cheese Company, of the Sunshine Coast, was awarded Grand Champion Cheese for its Woombye Blackall Gold Washed Rind.
The awards, which recognise and reward excellence and quality in Australian dairy produce, are considered the industry's most prestigious and highly regarded accolade.
Besides taking the top awards, Queensland producers dominated - taking six of the 18 champion awards up for grabs.
Victoria followed with four titles, Tasmania three, NSW two, Western Australia two and South Australia one.
Entries spanned 320 products from various manufacturers across 18 classes including milks, yoghurts, ice creams, butter, cream and an array of cheeses.
Respected dairy educator and chief judge Russell Smith said the Australian Grand Dairy Awards were about spotlighting local manufacturers and provided an opportunity to celebrate innovation within the Australian dairy industry.
"Australia has some incredible dairy producers, and we know Australians care about the provenance of their food more than ever," he said.
"These awards put the best of the best in the spotlight.
"Congratulations to all producers who have entered this year."
Woombye Cheese Company producer Beth O'Leary said the Grand Champion award was welcomed recognition of the years of work that have gone into producing the perfect cheese.
"We are proud of all the cheeses we produce, and to have been awarded the Grand Champion Cheese title is the cherry on top," she said.
"We have an amazing team behind us, and we are thrilled to be taking this achievement home to those who have been a part of its success."
Milani Minus Eight Degrees founder Yue Lin said bringing a little bit of indulgence to its customers everyday was a privilege.
"Our Crème Brulée gelato is one of our most popular flavours - we know it's a winner every time," he said.
"But to be recognised nationally and receive this prestigious award is an honour."
To shop the award-winning products, Australians are encouraged to look for the blue and gold medal on pack.
For more information including the judges' tasting notes visit: https://www.dairy.com.au/our-programs/australian-grand-dairy-awards/2023-australian-grand-dairy-awards
