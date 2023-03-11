Farm Online
2023 Australian Grand Dairy Awards champions announced

March 11 2023 - 6:00pm
The 2023 Australian Grand Dairy Awards recognise Australia's top dairy products in 18 categories. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Australia's best dairy and cheese products were announced at the 2023 Australian Grand Dairy Awards in Melbourne this month.

