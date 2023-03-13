Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Australian avocado growers win the green light for India trade with trial shipments

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avocados are among the first exports to be shipped India under the new trade deal.

Australia's avocado growers reckon they will smash through their final hurdle to start shipments to India.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.