Wimmera Machinery Field Days in pictures

ORGANISERS of last week's Wimmera Machinery Field Days were thrilled with the way the event went after a three year enforced hiatus due to COVID-19.
There was a solid crowd at the event in spite of the delayed harvest which has meant many farmers are now flat out with their pre-planting planning and preparation.
The farming community relished the opportunity to get a first hand look at the newest in farm machinery and ag-tech after having to make do with online research for the past three years.
The revitalised event had a number of new innovations, including the Local Market Square, showcasing the region's premier food and wine producers while there was also a strong focus on children's activities, particularly on family day on day 2 of the event.
Bruce Bartlett, Ag Gear, who was runners up in the exhibit of the year with his iPaddock Alpha Discs, said it had been a good event to attend.
"There has been some really good interest in the product from farmers from a diverse range of areas," he said.
Kent Paterson, Bute Discs, travelled from Bute on the Yorke Peninsula in SA and took out the top exhibit award.
"There is a lot of interest in our discs and how they can be used in Wimmera farming systems at present," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
