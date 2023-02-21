THE WIMMERA Machinery Field Days is set to return with a vengeance next month after a three-year hiatus, running for three days from March 7 to 9.
The iconic Wimmera event, held in early March at Longerenong, 10km north-east of Horsham, each year was one of the last events to run before the COVID-19 inspired shutdowns in 2020 but was not so lucky in 2021 and 2022.
This year the WMFD committee is promising one of the biggest and best events yet.
"We've had a good run of years agriculturally since the field days were last held and people are enthusiastic about the opportunities, we're expecting to see some really large crowds get along to the event," said WMDF committee president Tim Rethus.
"Certainly we've learnt to adapt and do things remotely over the past couple of years but the feedback is that people can't wait to get back and see the equipment in the flesh," he said.
"This year we're excited to welcome some new large machinery exhibitors, highlighting the commitment to ag and growth in the region."
He said the WMFD would continue to have a strong focus on cutting edge broadacre farming equipment but said the event was evolving.
"The ag tech space continues to get bigger, while we've also got a really strong contingent of lifestyle exhibitors and we're pleased to launch our local market square which will feature some of the region's top produce."
Mr Rethus said the field days played an important role within the broader Wimmera economy as well.
"The flow on impact of the field days is huge, you've got the local hospitality sector, the funds raised by community groups at the event, it really is a big positive for the entire region."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
