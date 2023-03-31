Farm Online
Farmers encouraged to forward order planting and seeding equipment

Melody Labinsky
April 1 2023 - 8:00am
Manufacturers like Excel Agriculture and Gyral Implements have been hard at work finishing orders for farmers ahead of planting.
It's been a hectic start to the year for seeding equipment manufacturers as farmers gear up to plant what is hoped to be another above average crop.

