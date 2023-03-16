A Queensland business is in negotiations to start exporting its product into the lucrative Chinese market later this year.
It's an exciting time for Darren and Anna Dillon, who founded PT Blueboys in 2017.
PT Blueboys designs and manufactures coupling covers for air hose and hydraulic connectors.
These covers are sold online and to wholesalers for use in the trucking and transport industry.
The products are designed and packed in Goondiwindi and manufactured in Brisbane.
"We started manufacturing in 2017 and it started to kick off online about 12 months after that and then we hit COVID," Mrs Dillon said.
"Initially it was going really well but then we had supply issues due to the manufacturers not having staff available and then there was a shortage of silicon in Australia.
"We were selling products but we weren't selling to our full potential.
"After the pandemic conditions eased, our business has just taken off, which is wonderful."
In December 2022 the couple were awarded patent registration in China, which gives them the sole right to manufacture and sell their products into one of the world's largest transport markets.
While it is early days in terms of exploring the market and distribution networks, Mrs Dillon said they were receiving guidance about the best path forward.
"We knew from the start that we had to go big or go home and filed for patents worldwide," Mrs Dillon said.
Mr Dillon has been a diesel mechanic for more than 20 years and the couple also own Dillon Mechanical in Goondiwindi.
The idea for the silicon covers came about after frustrated truck drivers visited the business to get broken coupling connectors changed.
Mr Dillon said there was nothing in the market that would completely protect the coupling connectors from the elements, so they decided to do something about it.
"Australia's climate is unforgiving, and trucks get exposed to all sort of harsh weather conditions causing the coupling connectors to tear down frequently," he said.
"We decided to change that, and invented a high-grade silicon cover, specifically designed to seal out air, moisture and dirt, reducing maintenance downtime and costs for truck owners."
Mrs Dillon said the response to their products has been absolutely fantastic.
While there have been some truck drivers who have resisted changing to something new, once they do start using the covers they quickly become converts.
Jim Ambrose owns Ambrose Haulage and is a long-term PT Blueboys customer, who has not looked back since he started using the covers.
"We are constantly on the lookout for products that enable us to do preventive maintenance, saving time and money," Mr Ambrose said.
"After using PT Blueboys on our fleet for the last five years, we have not had to replace our couplings once, it is a brilliant product we would not be without."
