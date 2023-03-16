Farm Online
Home/Machinery

PT Blueboys plans expansion into China with its coupling covers

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
March 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna and Darren Dillon took matters into their own hands and developed a product to protect coupling connectors from the elements.

A Queensland business is in negotiations to start exporting its product into the lucrative Chinese market later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.