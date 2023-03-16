Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Some climate experts fear the El Nino forecast is too hasty

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
History tells the weather experts it is too early to predict an El Nino with any scientific certainty. Photo by Shutterstock

Some climate experts have reacted with alarm to the chorus of opinion which suggests an El Nino is imminent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.