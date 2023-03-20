Farm Online
NSW Police and UNE researchers use electronic ear tags to track "stolen" sheep

By Kristin Murdock
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:40am, first published March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Though needing improvement, satellite tracking of the "stolen" sheep provided police with an easy trail to follow. Picture supplied

Twenty sheep with Ceres tags attached to their necks were part of a training exercise for NSW Police while also providing valuable research data to combat the growing incidence of stock theft.

