There has been a likely record paid for premium cropping country at Arthurton on the Yorke Peninsula.
A total of $9.9 million was paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) for an incredible $13,026 per acre.
It could well be a district record for cropping country.
A price of $9830.50 an acre was paid for the Schilling's 119ha Yorke Peninsula block in 2021.
A 39 hectare chunk of land sold for around $9550/ac or just over $920,000 earlier that year.
Golden Oasis was offered across two adjacent lots. at yesterday's auction by Wardle and Co.
Lot 1 - 179 hectares (443 acres with 436 acres arable) and Lot 2 - 128ha (318 acres with 313 acres arable).
Lot 1 sold for $6m or $13,544/ac and Lot 2 sold for $3.9m to reach $12,264/ac.
The lots were sold to seperate buyers, both local farmers and there were 10 registered bidders on the day with a full auction room.
The farm auction was held at the Arthurton Community Club on Thursday afternoon.
Golden Oasis is located 7km northeast of Arthurton.
The agents said it was a rare opportunity to buy a productive farming parcel in a tightly held and well renowned farming district.
The farm boasted healthy red/brown sandy loam soils, said to be easy working land with some gentle rises.
The property's average annual rainfall is 400mm.
SA mains water is connected and the successful purchasers were to be offered early access.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
