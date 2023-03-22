The fruit and vegetable 'eating gap' between what is consumed in Australia and what is grown will likely be around half a million tonnes of fresh produce by 2030, horticulture industry projections suggest.
Based on what farmers are expected to turn off and current consumption rates, close to three million extra Australians would be needed to soak up the additional goods.
That figure alone speaks to the critical role exporting will play in the future fortunes of fruit and vegetable growers.
"For horticulture in Australia, export is the domain for opportunity and growth," chief executive officer of the industry's research and development corporation Hort Innovation, Brett Fifield, told this month's big agriculture conference in Canberra, Outlook 2023.
"First, it allows us to maximise the value we get for our produce but it also removes a significant amount of produce from the domestic supply chain," he said.
"If we are to continue the last nine year's of growth in our exports, we will sitting around 5.5 billion tonnes by 2030.
"That indicates we are well and truly on the way to getting to a hort sector worth $20 million by the end of the decade - that's our contribution to ag being worth $100b."
While exporting has enormous potential, the horticulture industry is not for a minute taking its eyes off the domestic market.
Consumer insight work shows 94 per cent of Australians don't eat enough fruit and vegetables.
Understanding why that is the case and what can be done to turn it around is high on the agenda at Hort Innovation.
"A lot of work is now being done on how we can we imprint nutritional decisions in children towards healthy alternatives," Mr Fifield said.
"One bad eating experience can stop a consumer from buying fruit for eight weeks.
"In our breeding programs we now consider more than productivity, yield and efficiency - we identify what traits are most desired by consumers."
This is yielding new innovations such as pina colada flavoured strawberries, launched last year.
The Australian Bureau of Agriculture Resource Economics says changes in the mix of horticultural products purchased is expected to drive value gains in the sector.
"Rising incomes, changing tastes and increasing population diversity have driven these changes in consumer demand which has in turn resulted in changes to production," ABARES economist Hamish Morton said.
Plant-based alternative proteins is seen as another opportunity to lift consumption of fruit and vegetables.
"We already know one in five Australians are consciously reducing their meat consumption and the horticulture sector is looking to move into that space," Mr Fifefield said.
However, he was adamant there was no support for marketing messages that denigrate the Australian livestock industry.
"Our local and international marketing campaigns focus on the positive qualities of Australian produce," Mr Fifield said.
"Hort Innovation is a member of the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group, alongside Meat & Livestock Australia, Wine Australia, Dairy Australia and Seafood Industry Australia.
"Through this group we undertake promotional campaigns that highlight the overall quality of Australian produce."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
