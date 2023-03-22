Farm Online
Home/Property

Another Yorke Peninsula farm land auction fresh from last week's record

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
More cropping country on the Yorke Peninsula goes under the hammer on Friday after the stellar auction less than a week ago. Pictures from Wardle and Co

More cropping country will go under the hammer on the Yorke Peninsula this week after the stunning farm auction on the YP last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.