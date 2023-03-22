More cropping country will go under the hammer on the Yorke Peninsula this week after the stunning farm auction on the YP last week.
Attention now moves to Mundoora, about an hour's travel north of Arthurton, where the astonishing $13,026/acre was paid last week.
A likely record price of $9.9 million was paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) in that auction last week.
This week buyers will be headed to the Mundoora Community Sports Club in the little town at 3pm on Friday.
Up for sale is 171 hectares (423 acres) of similar cropping country on the northern end of this highly sought after peninsula.
And again it is Wardle and Co which is bringing this farm to auction, fresh from their success with the Arthurton block.
The YP has seen some remarkable sales in recent years.
A price of $9830.50 an acre was paid for the Schilling's 119ha Yorke Peninsula block in 2021.
A 39 hectare chunk of land sold for around $9550/ac or just over $920,000 earlier that year.
The "Richards" farm up for auction at Mundoora on Friday afternoon is also said to be the highly productive broadacre cropping country the YP has earned a reputation for, bare of any major improvements.
Average annual rainfall is 325mm while further south at Arthurton the average annual rainfall was listed at 400mm.
One historical fact in the Mundoora block's favour is the area's solid reputation as a grain producing powerhouse.
In the time of rail, the district once held the state record for the biggest annual wheat receival.
Richards is located 8km south of Mundoora and about 17km south-east of Port Broughton.
The land has been farmed using modern farming methods with an emphasis on stubble retention.
Mostly comprising sandy loam soils it is generally flat with some slight rises.
"This property offers an excellent opportunity as an add on to an existing farming operation or investment," agents said.
The Arthurton blocks at last week's auction sold to two different local farmers for exactly that reason, to invest heavily in their family's farm future.
Mains water is connected at Mundoora and early access will be provided for spraying and tillage to the purchaser.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
