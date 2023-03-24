Farm Online
Take no chances on signs of exotic animal diseases, producers told

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Cattle are transported in Central Java, Indonesia. Picture by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash.

THERE is zero room for ignoring any signs or symptoms of the serious livestock diseases currently marching across the globe, Australian producers have been warned.

