Chinese media is this morning reporting the economic powerhouse will resume imports of Brazilian beef aged under 30 months.
China's General Administration of Customs approved the resumption of imports, along with authorising additional plants, in the immediate aftermath of a visit from Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro.
Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also due to visit Beijing next week.
Brazil voluntarily stopped sending its large amounts of beef to China in late February following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease.
Brazil is heavily reliant on Chinese business for its beef and international media is reporting scores of Brazilian beef industry representatives will join the president in visiting China.
Hopes had been high in Australia that China may overturn bans on Australian beef processors quickly as it looks to fill the massive gap in meat supply that will be left from Brazil being forced out of the market.
However, many also believed the turnaround in the ban would come quickly, has it has, given how much China relies on Brazilian beef.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
