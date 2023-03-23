Farm Online
China opens to Brazil beef again following mad cow case

By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:41am
Brazilian beef will start to arrive in China again. Picture via Shutterstock.

Chinese media is this morning reporting the economic powerhouse will resume imports of Brazilian beef aged under 30 months.

