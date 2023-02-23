Farm Online
Positive mad cow disease case in Brazil sees shipments to China stopped immediately

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:54pm
Brazil confirms case of mad cow disease, halts beef to China

The world's largest beef exporter Brazil has voluntarily halted shipments to China - it's key market - immediately after a case of mad cow disease was confirmed in the northern state of Para.

