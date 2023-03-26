Farm Online
Kilcoy abattoir using first automated AI-driven beef scribing

Updated March 27 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:26am
Intelligent Robotics lead AI vision engineer Andrew Martchenko operating a beef scribing system at AMPCs Innovation Showcase conference in Melbourne last year. Picture supplied.

The red meat processing sector's investment into advanced manufacturing has resulted in an artificial intelligence-driven automated beef scribing system being installed at Kilcoy Pastoral Company's processing plant in Queensland.

