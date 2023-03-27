Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farm2Fork told farmers vital to climate change solutions and profits

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Unilever chief executive, Paul Polman.
Former Unilever chief executive, Paul Polman.

The cost of not acting to tackle climate change problems is fast becoming more expensive than costs associated with proactively cutting greenhouse emissions and working with nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.