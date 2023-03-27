ONE OF Australia's largest mouse bait manufacturers has questioned the industry push towards the use of double strength mouse bait.
Grain Producers Australia has won an emergency permit from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for the use of zinc phosphide bait at the strength of 50 grams a kilogram, double the 25g/kg permanently registered.
CSIRO mouse expert Steve Henry has been a strong advocate of the change, saying trial data demonstrated there was a higher mortality rate with the double strength product.
However, Animal Control Technology Australia managing director Linton Staples argued that, properly applied, the 25g/kg bait would be effective.
"I'm very concerned about the relentless promotional campaign in favour of the double strength product," Dr Staples, who has been involved in the industry fore decades, said.
"It is a stronger formulation than used by anybody anywhere else in the world."
"There have been claims that the 25g/kg product has not been working, but as manufacturers we have not been getting that feedback - we would argue claiming all baits are the same just because they are the same strength is like saying all fizzy brown drinks are Coke," he said.
"We've had no problems with Mouse Off doing its job over 25 years."
Dr Staples said his company was also making the double strength bait but said it was not necessary in most instances.
"It costs more, it uses more active ingredient which is an issue when the chemical has been in short supply at times and there are the environmental and stewardship questions of putting more chemical into the landscape than is needed."
He said he would like to see an independent review, potentially run by a body such as the Australian Research Integrity Committee, into the data, collected from a CSIRO research project, used to apply for the emergency permit.
"We believe there are some questions still to be answered about some parts of the published trial data and would like to have those questions answered."
"For us we are concerned that so much is being based on one study, in science we know that one study does not mean the result achieved is the only result."
For its part Grain Producers Australia continues to back in the double strength product.
GPA research, development and extension spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said the data backed the claims the 50g/kg product was more effective.
The science has now been proven that the double dose mouse bait is more effective and given this proof of strong performance in their paddocks growers are requesting these products as a matter of their own preference and choice, to help control mice and better protect their crops and farm profits," he said.
He said GPA was following advice from independent expert Australian scientists on best-practice mouse bait management strategies which are also being discussed and managed proactively through the National Mouse Management Working Group.
Dr Staples said there were some areas of the CSIRO research in particular he would like to see looked at.
"We don't say the double dose does not work, it certainly does, but we believe the efficacy of the 25g/kg product is understated.
"For instance, when baited at label rate there would be roughly three baited grains per square metre, which the mice will look for as they are treated to be more palatable.
"Mice can forage very quickly and will get more than enough for a lethal dose."
This contradicts the CSIRO argument that if a mouse eats a single grain and gets a sub-lethal dose it is likely to avoid other baited grain in the future.
Mouse numbers are approaching problem levels in several hot spots across the nation's cropping belt, which has growers concerned in the lead up to autumn planting.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
