Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Big volumes see sheep throughput jump 50pc higher while NMI drops more than 50pc since 2022.

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big sheep numbers at market are causing a downward trend for the National Heavy Lamb Indicator and the National Mutton Indicator. Picture supplied.
Big sheep numbers at market are causing a downward trend for the National Heavy Lamb Indicator and the National Mutton Indicator. Picture supplied.

Survey data suggests that we might not see supply follow the historical trend of tightening over the next couple of months according to Mercado analyst, Olivia Agar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.