It mightn't look like much today but the new owner is only one decent gold nugget away from transforming it into a mansion.
In the heart of central Victoria's fabled Golden Triangle, a gold prospector's base camp has changed hands for $105,000.
For that investment the gold seeker is only a few minutes away from where the Welcome Stranger was unearthed at Moliagul in 1869.
The Welcome Stranger is still the biggest gold nugget found anywhere in the world.
Weighing just over 70 kilograms, it would be worth more than $4 million in today's money and you can build a pretty handy shack on this hectare-sized block for that.
Your new address is the aptly-named Goldsborough, where a rugged abode provides a roof over your head while you unpack your detector and set off.
The block has other mixed shedding for storage, caravan, container or even a shearing shed if the nuggets are elusive.
"The next Welcome Stranger nuggets could be very close," pitched agent Kate Ashton from Ballarat Real Estate-Maryborough.
"If it is and it is too heavy, call me and I will help."
Power is available nearby but not connected and a water supply will be needed.
It is only a short distance from Dunolly which is used to dealing with newcomers suffering gold fever.
The new owner has been advised to discuss any plans for renovations if that nugget is unearthed with the local council as it is in the farming zone.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
