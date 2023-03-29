A block of farmland at Booborowie in the Mid North sold at auction this week for $800,000.
There was a single bidder for the 110 hectare (271 acre) block used for both grazing and cropping.
At that price, it was valued at $2952 an acre.
Ray White Rural auctioneer Geoff Schell began the auction with a vendor bid of $700,000 with a single bid of $750,000 coming from the floor at the Booborowie Hall today.
The block was an opportunity for a local farmer to expand their holdings.
After negotiations with the bidder and vendor, it was agreed to raise the offer price to $800,000 to sell the block.
Located in a reliable agricultural area, it was a mix of arable country and open hills grazing on fertile red/grey clay loam soil types.
Good stock proof boundary fencing contained two main paddocks.
It had an equipped bore with solar pump and was said to be an ideal mixed farming block for cropping and livestock production.
Average annual rainfall for the area is 438mm.
The block is located 12km south-west of Booborowie.
The purchaser has been be granted access to the property for tillage rights and planting of winter crops after signing of contract.
Ray White have a further auction on Thursday, this time heading to Freeling for the auction of Peters Farm at the Freeling Recreation Centre at 11am for its 104ha (258 acres).
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
