Both the farm seller, and farm buyer, happy with a quiet auction in SA's Mid North

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 30 2023 - 8:51am, first published 7:00am
Boxers at Booborowie came with a equipped bore and solar pump. Pictures from Ray White Rural
A block of farmland at Booborowie in the Mid North sold at auction this week for $800,000.

