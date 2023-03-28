Gawler River's old church has found someone willing to caretake its cemetery.
The cemetery came with the $102,500 in cash handed over for the former Uniting Church building.
Just north of Adelaide, the old church is among many which have been forced onto the property market through the dwindling size of its congregation.
The new owner of Gawler River was not just selected on price but by a panel of local community members.
That panel set their criteria for the new owner.
Purchase price, proposed use of the property and cemetery management - "please outline your capacity and willingness to manage the cemetery", the panel asked.
The small but historic cemetery is located on the 1950 square metre block.
Despite its 167 years of age, the stone building is said to be in great shape.
Although the church has been closed for services for many years, it still holds a cherished placed in local family histories.
The church's foundation stone was laid in 1854 and it has gone through a few changes in name over the years from Wesleyan, Methodist to Uniting.
The church is just 10 minutes from Gawler, South Australia's first country town, and a short distance to Adelaide.
"All you need is a vision, some energy and you could be the owner of an iconic and historic character laden property," agents from Inwood Real Estate said.
Both the chapel building and the cemetery are heritage listed which means they cannot be demolished and the external appearance needs to stay true to its current character.
There is no running water to the site and power needs to be connected.
The church is currently vacant.
