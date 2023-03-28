Farm Online
Home/Property

Community selects new church owner on more than what they are willing to pay

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The new owner of this historic church near Gawler will have to double as the cemetery's caretaker as well. Pictures from Inwood Real Estate
The new owner of this historic church near Gawler will have to double as the cemetery's caretaker as well. Pictures from Inwood Real Estate

Gawler River's old church has found someone willing to caretake its cemetery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.