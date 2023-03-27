Two bidders pushed the auction price for another piece of Yorke Peninsula cropping country to $2.3 million on Friday afternoon.
There were four registered bidders on the day for the 410 arable acres (166 hectares) on the north of the YP at the Mundoora Community Sports Club.
The sale price equates to $5609/ac for the arable land.
It was lower rainfall country and different soil types offered at the Wardle and Co. auction than a week earlier further south at Arthurton which reached a stunning $13,026/acre.
Selling agent James Wardle said Friday's auction result was "in line with expectations".
Mr Wardle said the auction began with a vendor bid for $1.6 million before the two active buyers came in to push the selling price to $2.3m.
A likely record price of $9.9 million was paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) at Arthurton earlier in the month.
With the Mundoora sale, 171ha (423 acres) of cropping country was offered on the northern end of this highly sought after peninsula.
The "Richards" farm block was said to be the productive broadacre cropping country the YP has earned a reputation for, bare of any major improvements.
Average annual rainfall for the Mundoora block was 325mm while further south at Arthurton the average annual rainfall was listed at 400mm.
Richards is located 8km south of Mundoora and about 17km south-east of Port Broughton.
The land has been farmed using modern farming methods with an emphasis on stubble retention.
Mostly comprising sandy loam soils it is generally flat with some slight rises.
Mains water is connected at Mundoora and early access will now be provided for spraying and tillage to the successful purchaser.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
