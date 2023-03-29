Farm Online
More than 150 submissions made to Senate inquiry into the closure of country bank branches

By Stephanie Gardiner
March 30 2023 - 8:00am
There's concern about the plight of elderly customers when an NAB branch in rural Victoria closes. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
Rural Australians are making treacherous trips through winding mountain ranges to get to the nearest bank, taking days off work to manage their finances and live in fear of being left behind if they cannot access cash.

