One-stop online shop for grazing tools

Red meat and livestock producers have access to a new hub of grazing land management resources on the Meat & Livestock Australia website.
The Grazing Land Management hub brings together a range of grazing land management information and tools into a one-stop-shop.
MLA Program Manager Adoption Sally Leigo said that the hub contained the tools, resources and training opportunities to help red meat producers measure available pasture against animal demand, explore improved pasture options, or identify and manage weeds for grazing businesses across Australia.
"This new hub on the MLA website is a one stop shop for producers looking to learn how to do a feed budget on their property, learn how to manage weeds and weigh up options to improve pasture production," she said.
"The GLM hub directs producers to available online tools, factsheets, events, training courses, and eLearning modules to enable practical decision making with the latest research recommendations.
"The hub provides a range of new information on grazing land management from written, to visual and in-person activities to ensure a wide range of ways to learn, so there is something for everyone within this online package of resources.
"As well as online information and tools, the hub also helps producers understand how they can try out training and try out the new practices at home through one of MLA's longer-term programs with other producers.
"It puts producers in the driver's seat to access the information they need, in the way they want to access it."
Ms Leigo said that autumn was a perfect time to focus on grazing land management in both Northern and Southern Australia. For northern producers nearing the end of the wet season it is a great time to be getting out and preparing a feed budget for the coming dry season and for southern producers to be preparing paddocks for the winter and the subsequent summer.
"Through the hub, producers can learn at their own pace, while also learning more about in-person events such as MeatUp, BeefUp forums, GLM EDGE and BredWell FedWell workshops.
Access the hub at www.mla.com.au/grazing.
