Farm Online
Home/Beef

EU Green Deal, dietary guidelines flagged as big battles ahead for beef: Zanda McDonald summit

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef sustainability pioneer Prue Bondfield, Palgrove Charolais and Ultrablack studs on the Queensland NSW border, ran a 'fireside chat' at the Zanda McDonald Impact Summit in Brisbane this month. Picture by Shan Goodwin.

THE beef industry has been urged to line up its ducks on identifying how, and by whom, the big battles ahead will be fought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.