THE beef industry has been urged to line up its ducks on identifying how, and by whom, the big battles ahead will be fought.
And how the fights will be funded.
In a discussion about beef industry sustainability at this month's Zanda McDonald Impact Summit in Brisbane, issues such as European Union Green Deal requirements, finance industry environmental indicators and the review of the Australian Dietary Guidelines were flagged as big ticket battles ahead for the sector.
Central Queensland cattle producer and chair of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework Mark Davie said as international rules come into place that affect market access, Australian beef needed to be at the table, showing why our production systems - which may be different - are working for the environment.
"We have to get serious about investing in getting ahead of things," he said.
"Because the opponents of our industry are so very heavily funded.
"Our levy is still $5 (per animal transacted), even though the cost of the animal has gone up five times that much.
"If we don't get serious, we'll get what we deserve.
"We have the dietary guidelines review happening now - these reviews don't happen often so it is a big opportunity for our industry.
"Meat & Livestock Australia can't engage in lobbying on our behalf in this - who is going to lead the way and how are we going to resource this battle?
"We have to start identifying our big targets earlier, properly fund the fight and use our data and metrics to support our argument."
Some of the pioneers of ABSF work, including the inaugural chair Prue Bondfield, Southern NSW's Lucinda Corrigan from Rennylea Angus and sustainability corporate affairs specialist Pip Band, joined Mr Davie on the panel.
They agreed there had been a massive shift in beef sustainability thinking since 2016, when the ABSF work began.
"In 2016 we were an industry that was defensive on sustainability - we had a 'nothing to see here' and 'we'll fight you all the way' mentality," Mrs Bondfield said.
"We have shifted from 'just leave me alone, I'm not interested' to 'how can I come aboard, can you help me do it'."
Ms Band said the expectation from the community and customers today was that any industry be open, honest and transparent.
"For an industry that is predominantly family farms with identities caught up in that, it is threatening to acknowledge not everything is perfect," she said.
"But it isn't something to be fearful of - having open conversations with different groups. It's not as binary as us and them."
Mr Davie said so many businesses were now working out how to report against international sustainability guidelines and protocols and the finance sector in particular was heavily engaged in the space.
The pressure the Australian beef industry was under was the push for a 'quick indicator', he said.
"Something that will tick a box when the reality is if you pick the wrong measurements and it doesn't correctly define the environment there will be impacts attached," Mr Davie said.
The unintended consequences of having a narrow indicator were amplified at the marketing stage, Ms Band said.
"It's tricky because we know now consumers are interested in this and while businesses will understand the complexity (of beef production systems), they will still need a sexy soundbite they can whack on a pack," she said.
"Brands are already going into the next level of detail and agritech is having a huge impact on that.
"I think everyone sees the writing on the wall now - that you are going to need to know the carbon balance on your own farm."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
