A young entrepreneur who identified a gap in farm management consultancy and has made a big dent in filling it has taken out the Australian arm of one of the most prestigious agricultural titles, the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award.
Mitch Highett, founder and managing director of Bullseye Ag at Orange NSW, was presented with the award at a gala dinner tonight (Wednesday) in Brisbane.
Harriet Bremner, a farm health and safety advocate who runs her own self-publishing children's book business, was named the winner of the New Zealand arm of the award.
Both the winners of what is arguably one of Australasia's most coveted agricultural awards are only 33, yet have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a determination to make a difference.
Bullseye manages farms for investors or those with outside jobs who can't commit full time to life on the land. It has more than 200,000 hectares of mostly grazing country in Queensland and NSW on the books, despite being only six years old.
Mr Highett also has a cattle enterprise with around 250 breeders of his own and assists farmers through the Rural Assistance Authority and as chair of the NSW Young Farmers.
He describes Bullseye as 'helping clients with everything from setting up a complete new farm system and property overhaul to just adding the brawn to someone else's plan.'
Ms Bremner, a former primary school teacher, set up her book writing business Gurt and Pops six years ago as well. Still a farmer at Jericho Station, Southland, she says her books are 'full of tractors, animals and all things rural' and also share health and wellbeing messages.
The two winners each pick up an impressive prize package that includes a tailored mentoring trip in both countries, $10,000 worth of education or training of their choice, media coaching and more. The pair will travel by a private Pilatus jet to parts of their mentoring trips, enabling them to reach diverse and remote agricultural enterprises.
Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award Richard Rains said judges were very impressed with the impacts both recipients were making in their respective careers.
"Whilst they're carving out quite different paths, they both possess many of the same qualities, including a strong sense of leadership, determination and spirit," he said.
"This award will help put some wind under their wings and allow them to go even further."
They had some tough competition.
Finalists for the Australian award were Charles Vaughan, Queensland operations coordinator and group veterinarian for Australian Cattle Enterprises, and digital agronomist Sarah Groat, from Rankins Springs in NSW.
Finalists in the NZ award were business consultant at Baker Ag Wairarapa NZ Jacques Reinhardt and Monica Schwass, Future Farming manager at The NZ Merino Company.
Each year the award selects one winner from each country.
The winners were announced as part of a two-day Impact Summit, an inaugural event incorporated into the Zanda McDonald Award. The initiative brings together industry leaders, previous award finalists and winners to connect, elevate thought,and inspire positive changes, both personally and professionally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
