Farm Online
Home/Beef

The day-to-day work life of 2023 Zanda McDonald Award finalist, live-ex vet Charles Vaughan

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Vaughan, the Queensland operations coordinator and group veterinarian for live exporters Australian Cattle Enterprises, is a finalist in the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award.

NORTHERN TERRITORY veterinarian Charles Vaughan was north of the central Arnhem indigenous community of Beswick conducting pregnancy tests and selecting feral buffalo heifers and mickeys to be exported to Indonesia when a voicemail was left on his phone with the news he was a finalist in the Zanda McDonald Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.