FROM feeding the world and saving the planet at the same time to the impact of fitness on one's mental performance, the inaugural Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit has served up a smorgasbord of fuel for thought.
The event, held in Brisbane this week, attracted a range of diverse speakers covering topics having a big impact in agriculture, wider society and personal development.
New Zealand's youngest number one best selling author Jake Bailey headlined the line-up of presenters and panelists, with a fascinating discussion of overcoming adversity.
Research consultant Howard Parry-Husbands provided data and insights on what a vegetarian really is - including why many actually eat meat - and Palgrove's Prue Bondfield hosted a discussion on sustainability.
A total of 135 people are at the event, which continues today, including more than 30 previous award winners and finalists.
At a gala dinner last night, the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award winners were announced.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
