Farm Online
Home/Beef

Zanda McDonald Award summit covers all the hot topics

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Zanda McDonald Award winners Harriet Bremner, New Zealand and Mitch Highett, Australia, with the award's chairman Richard Rains.

FROM feeding the world and saving the planet at the same time to the impact of fitness on one's mental performance, the inaugural Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit has served up a smorgasbord of fuel for thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.