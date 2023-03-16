Farm Online
This gov't is not far from a ban on cattle live-ex too: Don Heatley

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
Queensland beef producer Don Heatley speaking at the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit in Brisbane this week, about the 2011 Labor Government ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia.

ONE of those on the frontline of dealing with the northern beef businesses ripped apart by the 2011 ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia has warned that the trade has yet to face its biggest battles to survive.

