GRAIN growers and mouse bait retailers are being reminded about new accreditation procedures that have been introduced to enable access to double strength zinc phosphide mouse bait products and support best practice application.
With mouse baiting programs set to ramp up in front of the upcoming autumn planting period Grain Producers Australia said there were new processes this season for growers wanting to use zinc phosphide in a 50 grams a kilogram formulation.
These new regulations were implemented as part of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority's (APVMA) one-year extension of Grain Producers Australia's (GPA) emergency use permit from January 1.
Growers now have to apply for a certificate of use via the GPA training site where they undergo a reporting and stewardship module before being issues a certificate.
This certificate is then shown to the retailer prior to the purchase of the double strength bait.
GPA southern director, Andrew Weidemann said it was important growers complied with the requirements if they wanted to retain access to the product.
"GPA Training makes it much easier and simpler for growers and applicators and retailers to provide the reporting that's required, under the APVMA's rules for this new permit," he said.
"Instead of filling in extra paperwork and written declarations, growers can do the reporting and stewardship course online in GPA Training and then show their certificate to retailers.
"A PDF digital certificate can be downloaded after completing the course which can then be saved onto your smartphone, or a printed copy can be produced."
Mr Weidemann said once retailers have been shown the certificate, it allows them to sell ZP50 products being supplied under this industry permit.
"This approach is a similar to someone showing a ticket to authorise their entry to an event and this avoids double-handing and added paperwork for everyone."
"Now is the time to start looking seriously at how and why these new processes are being provided for growers in GPA Training, as we head into seeding, with mice activity still occurring.
"This reporting and stewardship will help satisfy the APVMA's requirements and improve on-farm practices, ultimately supporting the productivity and sustainability of growers and our industry."
The APVMA permit was first delivered by GPA in May 2021 following industry collaboration and CSIRO research, on new mouse control options.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
