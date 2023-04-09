LEADING into the critical autumn sowing period Australian grain growers are being urged to keep an eye out for potential mouse activity.
CSIRO experts have warned that given the large volumes of grain on the ground following a big harvest last year there is ample food to allow mice to breed up to problematic numbers.
Speaking at the meeting of the National Mouse Group experts warned that while mouse numbers vary across cropping zones, if present in high numbers, they can have devastating impacts on crops being sown.
Growers are already reporting mouse activity in Queensland and New South Wales summer crops while there are concerns about mouse numbers in parts of western Victoria and South Australia.
CSIRO researcher Steve Henry said farmers needed to take the extra time to really assess the mouse situation.
"We are urging farmers to get out of their utes and check their paddocks," he said.
"Even if you don't think you have a problem, you may in fact have a localised population about to explode."
He said regular monitoring and early identification of mouse infestations was essential.
"If left unchecked, a mouse population can quickly escalate and result in crop losses, reduced yields, and increased costs associated with pest control measures."
There could be a wide variation in numbers in a relatively short distance.
"Mice are everywhere but numbers are patchy, so farmers should focus on paddocks that have sustained pre- or post-harvest grain loss."
In terms of control if mouse numbers are found to be high enough to warrant baiting, Mr Henry said the best idea was to target a period of time when there was less alternative feed around.
"This can be just after planting, to give mice the best chance of finding and eating the bait."
Both CSIRO and the Grains Research and Development Corporation reiterated their advice to growers that the best baiting strategy involved using 50g/kg zinc phosphide baits (ZnP50) to ensure that each bait grain is a lethal dose.
There has been some dissent among the bait manufacturing sector who have said that the 25g/kg bait is effective as well.
"Our research shows it takes 2mg of ZnP to kill a 15g mouse, the new ZnP50 product ensures that a mouse only needs to fully consume a single treated grain to receive a lethal dose which then avoids the problem of mice becoming bait averse," Mr Henry said.
GRDC pests manager Leigh Nelson said growers should also talk to their resellers and manufacturers if they have any issues with baits and efficacy.
"We encourage growers to monitor mouse numbers pre- and post-baiting, to determine bait take up and evaluate the outcomes of their baiting program," Dr Nelson said.
"Growers should consult their supplier if they are concerned about any apparent lack of control to discuss ways to potentially improve their baiting outcomes," Dr Nelson said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
