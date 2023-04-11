Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Some UMG shareholders sell out as French explore $1.5b takeover bid

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Malt Group barley processing at its Barrett Burston malt house at Pinkenba in Brisbane. Photo supplied.
United Malt Group barley processing at its Barrett Burston malt house at Pinkenba in Brisbane. Photo supplied.

Sizeable United Malt Group shareholder and US bank, State Street Corporation, has quit its stake in the Australian maltster as the former GrainCorp subsidiary awaits a potential $1.5 billion takeover by supersized French farmer co-operative, InVivo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.