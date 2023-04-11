Farm Online
Tail hair test tells nitrogen efficiency in cattle: UQ research

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 12 2023 - 6:30am
Animal production scientists Dr Karen Eyre and associate professor Luis Prada e Silva, from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, have now finalised a large body of work into nitrogen efficiency in cattle. Picture supplied by UQ.
Animal production scientists Dr Karen Eyre and associate professor Luis Prada e Silva, from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, have now finalised a large body of work into nitrogen efficiency in cattle. Picture supplied by UQ.

THE search is now on for a savvy business to commercialise a forensic technique for selecting nitrogen-efficient cattle which has the potential to significantly boost productivity in northern herds during prolonged dry seasons.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

