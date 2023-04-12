Farm Online
China barley breakthrough welcomed by key grower groups

April 12 2023 - 10:00am
Picture via Shutterstock
Major farming groups say yesterday's announcement that Australian barley exports could resume to China sooner than previously hoped is a major win for both Chinese consumers and local grain growers and exporters.

