THE GRAIN trade has hit back at calls from grower groups to launch an inquiry into the grains supply chain.
Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat O'Shannassy reaffirmed his organisation's point of view there was absolutely no need for further examination of the grain export system.
"The wheat supply chain is one of the most examined agricultural supply chains in the country," he said.
"Since the deregulation of the Wheat Single Desk in 2008 there have been more than 30 inquiries, wheat port code and productivity reports held at both a state and federal level into the grain supply chain.
RELATED: GTA on grain prices
RELATED: Wheat industry evolves
"These inquiries and investigations consistently find no evidence of market failure but instead competition and innovation."
Recent talk of an inquiry was sparked by a report by grain producer lobby group GrainGrowers which said its modelling suggested growers were losing "billions of dollars" in lost income due to unexplained lower Australian grain prices.
The report has been shared with government but has not been released publicly.
Mr O'Shannassy said not releasing the report detracted from the calls for an inquiry.
"It is difficult to make any comments on something that we have not seen."
"It would seem a little opportunistic to make substantial claims, without providing the evidence upon which they are made."
GrainGrowers said in their release accompanying calls for an inquiry they wished to take a whole of industry approach to the issues raised in the report, however Mr O'Shannassy said there had been no contact or engagement from GGL with GTA to either discuss or explain their claimed report and any conclusions.
"Instead there was a rush to the media to capture headlines and make unsubstantiated claims."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.