Australian landowners engage new biological control agents for problem weeds

Cabomba - After years of rigorous research in South America and Australia, scientists have released cabomba's natural enemy, a weevil (Hydrotimetes natans), into Lake Kurwongbah, managed by Seqwater, north of Brisbane. If successful, the weevil will be the first release of a biocontrol agent against cabomba anywhere in the world and will significantly improve water holding capacity of dams and reduce the cost of treating drinking water.