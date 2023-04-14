Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Safeguarding food security in Australia: everyone has an opinion for the inquiry

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An inquiry into food security is looking at what is driving shelf-price inflation, among other things. Picture via Shutterstock.
An inquiry into food security is looking at what is driving shelf-price inflation, among other things. Picture via Shutterstock.

CALLS for more government investment in everything from agriculture education and research to regenerative farming, and even local edible gardening, are coming into the Australian Parliament's Agriculture Committee food security inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.