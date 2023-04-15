One of Australia's top dairy farms is on the market in the Northern Tablelands for more than $25 million.
Peter and Elaine Notman's highly regarded Walcha Dairy is milking 1000 cows to produce around eight million litres of milk every year.
Just over an hour east of Tamworth and 20 minutes from Walcha, the Notman's are offering their prized farm walk-in walk-out complete with their herd, plant and equipment.
The dairy farm takes in 626 hectares (1547 acres) across two properties.
Walcha Dairy is across 477ha (1179 acres) which includes the main milking platform, as well as a 149ha (368 acre) heifer block utilised for raising animals ready to enter the milking herd.
The Notman's established the dairy in 2008 based around a a computerised 80-unit rotary dairy.
It also boasts six dwellings, new machinery and hay sheds.
Agents from Colliers expect strong buyer interest in the dairy farm.
"Walcha Dairy is an institutional grade dairy farm in a tightly held and highly reliable agricultural region," agent James Beer said.
"The property has been developed from the ground up, with significant investment in pasture improvement and farm infrastructure," Mr Beer said.
"The attention to detail when developing the farm is quite remarkable.
"The paddock configuration, location of farm infrastructure, laneways, stock water system and the investment in technology has all been designed to minimise animal stress and maximise milk production."
Agent Bob Coote said the dairy produces large volumes of milk and is well-located in relation to both Brisbane and Sydney, allowing it to service both fresh milk markets.
"We anticipate Walcha Dairy will be of strong interest to a range of purchasers, including high net worth individuals, corporates and offshore parties."
Owners Peter and Elaine Notman developed the dairy at Walcha due to the scale the location offered, the productive soil types and reliable annual rainfall.
They embarked on a development program which has resulted in Walcha Dairy consistently being one of the top performing dairy farms in Australia.
The enterprise also comes with a long-term milk supply agreement in place, ensuring ongoing offtake is secure.
Walcha Dairy is being sold walk-In walk-out inclusive of livestock, plant and equipment, feed on hand and consumables.
It is being offered for sale via an expression of interest campaign closing May 19.
It listed for sale exclusively with the Colliers team of James Beer, Bob Coote, Thomas Quinn and Nick Connor. Contact 02 92570222.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.