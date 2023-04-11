Central western country sold straight after auction

THE Nalder family's 2135 hectares (5274 acres) central west property Lucky Corner has sold soon after it was passed in at auction for $6.65 million.
While the actual sale price remains undisclosed, it is understood the final figure is close to passed it figure - or about $3115/ha ($1261/acre).
Located on the Pilliga Road 21km north of Coonamble, NSW, the property has some 1170ha (2891 acres) of cultivation country, with additional country considered suitable for development.
Lucky Downs has predominantly red loams running to grey self mulching soils that are well suited to cereals, oilseeds and legumes.
The balance of the property is productive grazing country.
The country supports summer grasses, winter clovers, medics and herbages producing quality sheep, wool, first cross lambs, and cattle.
The well fenced property has six main paddocks.
Water is supplied by an artesian bore scheme plus five main dams.
The well maintained three bedroom homestead has a two car garage.
There is also a large machinery shed with an enclosed workshop, five stand shearing shed, and both steel sheep and cattle yards.
The marketing of Lucky Corner was handled by Richard Gemmell, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
